One of the suspects allegedly displayed a knife and swung it at three victims near Green Meadows Park on Albright Drive and North Fairfield Drive in Smyrna.

Smyrna Police arrested suspects from Smyrna and Dover Tuesday after investigating a fight that involved a knife last week.

Police began investigating the fight June 26 when three juvenile victims were accosted by suspects near Green Meadows Park at Albright Drive and North Fairfield Drive.

The victims went to the park to meet with a female about messages exchanged on social media. When the victims arrived, they were confronted by two male suspects, later identified as Jayaire Brittingham, 19, of Dover, and a 16-year-old male from Smyrna. Police did not release the juvenile suspect's name.

During the exchange, one of the suspects allegedly displayed a knife and swung it at the victims in an attempt to injure them.

The victims fled but were later confronted by the suspects again, this time wearing masks. The suspects attempted to get the victims to fight.

Through witness interviews, photo lineups and fingerprinting, investigators were able to identify the 16-year-old male suspect and Brittingham as the suspects in the case.

While preparing charges, Smyrna Police were notified by New Castle County Police that they were obtaining a search and seizure warrant for the 16-year-old suspect’s residence on charges in an unrelated robbery and shooting incident that occurred in their jurisdiction.

In the early evening July 2, New Castle County SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North Fairfield Drive, Smyrna. Both suspects were taken into custody and turned over to the Smyrna Police Department for processing.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center after arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 7 in lieu of $13,500 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Brittingham was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing, second-degree conspiracy and disorderly conduct. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $4,100 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.