The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce joined Sweets & Treats, 147 S. Governors Ave., Dover, for a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony June 8.

Inspired by family baking competitions, owner Monique Walker initially started an in-home baking company that provided friends and family with cupcakes and sweets. Services expanded to creating custom cakes for birthday parties, weddings and large events due to referrals and word of mouth.

Sweets & Treats used resources provided by Unlock the Block and the Delaware Division of Small Business to grow from a kiosk in the Christiana Mall to a storefront in Downtown Dover.

Sweets & Treats offers cupcakes, brownies, cake pops, gourmet milkshakes, banana pudding, strawberry crunch pudding, custom cakes, root beer floats, fruit salad and chocolate-covered strawberries. They offer services such as wedding and event planning, full and partial event set up, dessert and candy tables, T-shirts, balloons and party favors.

Sweets & Treats will host its second annual back-to-school drive for backpacks and school supplies for students in need.

For more, visit bit.ly/2YqllFH or call 670-1380.