Milburn Orchards, 1495 Appleton Road, Elkton, Maryland, will host the Blastin’ Blueberry Harvest Party and Farmer’s Pancake Breakfast on July 6-7.

The Orchard View Deck will host breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m. each day that will include pancakes, sausage, fruit side, apple cider donut and choice of coffee, hot tea, bottled water or juice, for $9 per person, all ages.

The Blastin’ Blueberry Harvest Party, set for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, includes homemade and hand-cranked ice cream-making demonstrations, tractor shuttle rides, no-hands pie-eating contests, pedal tractor pull competitions, sack races, bean bag toss, playground and free fruit samples.

Admission is $2 per person ages 3 to 59, and free for those 60 and older and 2 and younger. No admission fee is required for those only attending breakfast.

For more, visit milburnorchards.com.