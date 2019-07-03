The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network will host a free Know Your Rights Seminar at 11 a.m. July 13 at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza.

The seminar will feature presentations by six Delaware attorneys, covering various topics with a focus on effectively asserting personal freedoms and protections, and common interactions with law enforcement. Topics will include privacy rights, first amendment rights and restoration of civil rights, as well as citizens’ rights during traffic stops, search warrants, police questioning, criminal proceedings and an individual’s right to counsel.

Following another year of “waiting to see” on the adult use cannabis legalization bill, HB110, which will not be voted on until 2020, Delaware CAN aims to help equip citizens with the knowledge of how to safely and lawfully assert one’s rights, especially when it comes to potential law enforcement encounters for cannabis possession.

The all-volunteer group, which has been advocating to remove the criminal and civil penalties for cannabis since 2013, is concerned about the continued and increased law enforcement encounters for possession-only cannabis offenses.

For more, visit delawarecannabis.org.