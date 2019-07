Two local students earned degrees during the University of the South’s 2019 commencement ceremonies held May 12 in All Saints’ Chapel in Sewanee, Tennessee.

Hannah Elizabeth Ide Tompkins, of Hamilton, New York, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in art history and history. Tompkins is the child of Katherine & Christopher R. Tompkins, of Wilmington.

Brooke Ann Winfield, of Wilmington, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in politics. Winfield is the child of Nina and James M. Winfield III, of Wilmington.