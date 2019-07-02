Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity joined Habitat organizations across the country June 12 to launch a new national advocacy campaign called Cost of Home aimed at improving home affordability for 10 million people in the U.S. in the next five years.

The three Delaware Habitat organizations will work together to bring awareness to the cost of housing in the state and find solutions to ensure everyone has access to safe, decent and affordable homes.

The Cost of Home campaign seeks to identify and improve policies and systems through coordinated advocacy efforts at the local, state and federal levels.

Cost of Home focuses on improving housing affordability across the housing continuum in four specific policy areas: increasing supply and preservation of affordable homes, equitably increasing access to credit, optimizing land use for affordable homes, and ensuring access to and development of communities of opportunity.

“We are not going to build our way out of the affordable housing crisis in Delaware,” said Kevin Gilmore, executive director of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “It is time for everyone to realize that the lack of affordable, safe housing is not just a problem for those who don’t have access, but a problem for all of us.”

For more, visit habitat.org/costofhome; or contact katie@sussexcountyhabitat.org or 855-1153, ext. 214, in Sussex County; klsmith@habitatncc.org or 652-0365, ext. 101 in New Castle County; or kgillis@centraldelawarehabitat.org or 526-2366 in Kent County.