Caitlyn Dill, David Dill, Julia Kaminski and Alexandra Thomas, of Hockessin; and Connor Cahill, Madeline Cobb, Jessica Edler, Cara Gillespie, Kerri Lenker, Camille Knowlton, Meghan Neff, Quynh-Nhu Truong and Thao-Quyen Truong, of Wilmington, were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.