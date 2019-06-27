Nine-year-old Maya Jewell of Milton

Maya Jewell, a Milton nine-year-old, will join outstanding elementary school students in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM this summer.

Students are nominated by their teachers to attend the Washington, D.C. forum on science, technology, engineering and math. Maya was nominated by her third grade teacher at Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Danielle Squillante.

“I nominated her because she is a smart, hard-working young lady with a passion for hands-on learning, math and science,” Squillante said. “She does a great job with thinking outside the box and is a strong problem solver.”

The five-day STEM forum is hosted by Envision, a company that provides about 20 different career, leadership and technology programs around the world for students in elementary school through college. They aim to help students discover their passions, explore careers and make a difference.

Maya is working to gather donations to fund her trip this summer. You can donate toward her trip at https://www.gofundme.com/f/maya039s-participation-in-envision.