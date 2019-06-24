The Siegel JCC and Jewish Family Services of Delaware will host the second annual Wellness Summit from noon to 4:30 p.m. July 14 at Siegel Jewish Community Center, 101 Garden of Eden Road, Wilmington.

This year’s summit will continue the conversation on mental health and wellness started at the 2018 summit. This program is free and open to the community.

The summit was created in 2018 to address a rise in youth suicides in the Wilmington area, including the loss of a Siegel JCC staff member. The purpose of the summit was to open honest lines of communication for both teens and parents.

Participants of the summit were asked to provide feedback on future events, and this year’s summit seeks to address those needs, provide resources, and continue to reduce stigma around mental health.

This year’s program will feature a keynote by Sophie Riegel, teen author of “Don’t Tell Me To Relax! One Teen’s Journey to Survive Anxiety (and You Will Too), and breakout sessions led by professionals on health and wellness topics such as social media bullying; understanding the five signs of suffering and how to alleviate them; fitness, both high energy and mind/body; mental health needs of youth; and mental health resources and professionals available.

For more, visit siegeljcc.org.