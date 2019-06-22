The duo play The Woodland on Saturday, June 22.

Imagine being married, then divorcing your partner and still continuing to share an office space with them at work.

That’s what Rubblebucket’s Kalmia Traver and Alex Toth have done. From that experience, they crafted their latest album, “Sun Machine.”

The album was also informed by several other life-changing occurrences in recent years: Traver’s diagnosis with ovarian cancer in 2013 (followed by a round of surgeries and chemo treatments); and Toth’s decision to get sober after a long struggle with alcoholism. Not to mention, the project is informed by the couple’s three-year-long attempt at maintaining an open relationship.

The culmination of that helped to birth a party album rooted in radical mindfulness and a breakup record imbued with each partner’s love for the other.

Rubblebucket will soar to The Woodlands, playing on The Roost stage on Saturday, June 22.

Traver dished on the origins of the band’s name, a simple phrase she’d love to hear from fans, and more.

For those who may not be fans yet, describe your music in 10 words or less.

Raucous, upbeat, bombastic, brass, Laurie-Anderson-might-be-proud, eccentric, beat-poems, upending, conventional-wisdom, kaleidoscopically.

How did you come up with your name?

Our former bandmate Craig worked as a stonemason in Vermont and used rubblebuckets daily at work; he thought it would be a cool band name.

Have you ever been to Delaware?

I have spent a lot of time swimming AND tubing in the Delaware River in Lambertville, New York/New Hope, Pennsylvania -- but barely any time in actual Delaware. I have heard the people are amazing and that you guys have pawpaws, my favorite least-known endemic/native wild North American fruit. They grow by waterways, were a staple food for indigenous people of the region, made into smoothies and breads, and taste like a sort of tart mango banana pudding.

What are some of the key sacrifices you've made to get to where you're at?

Touring is hard on the muscles, bones, heart, nervous system and relationships. But I can barely call this a sacrifice, because the benefits of being an artist engaged with life are too great. I get to have my own schedule, be in touch with my feelings, have close contact with a rich community of friends and co-creators, and be the change I want to see in the world.

What's a question you wish more people would ask you?

How are you?