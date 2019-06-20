28-year-old Jevontae L. Dale charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Bridgeville man after an investigation into illegal drug sales.

On Wednesday, June 19, members of the Sussex Drug Unit concluded a two-month drug investigation into 28-year-old Jevontae L. Dale. According to police, Dale was selling narcotics from his vehicle, a black 2010 Nissan Altima, while parked along Meadowlark Drive near Bridgeville. Police say members of the SDU observed Dale conducting drug transactions and obtained a search warrant.

Dale was walking away from his vehicle in the area of Church Street and North Street in Bridgeville and when he was taken into custody without incident. The search warrant was then executed on his vehicle.

Police found approximately 64.91 grams of crack cocaine, 34.6 grams of powder cocaine, 168 bags of heroin, 4.2 grams of marijuana, 11 20-milligram oxycodone pills, a loaded Taurus .22 caliber revolver, a loaded Ruger P85 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen, numerous rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and over $1,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Dale was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $126,502 cash-only bond.