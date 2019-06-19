Christopher Burgos was named president with Diamond State Financial Group, a financial services firm located in Newark that serves Delaware and neighboring states.

Burgos joined Diamond State Financial Group in 2000 and graduated from the University of Delaware with a dual Bachelor of Science in marketing and management and a minor in economics.

Burgos is an experienced wealth manager and a partner since 2009. He provides leadership within the firm and has seen the firm grow from five employees to more than 50.

In 2000, Burgos established DSFG’s Medical Division, which has grown to help serve more than 850 physicians in the area. He is a contributing author to “Real Life Financial Planning for Physicians,” published July 2012, and in 2017, he helped the Medical Society of Delaware start its own multiple employer 401(k) plan for its members.

Burgos is a certified financial planner professional and has also earned his ChFC, AIF, CFS designations. Burgos is part of the National Advisory Board for Securian, a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and The Society of Financial Service Professionals Delaware Chapter. He is a registered representative and investment adviser representative of Securian Financial Services Inc.