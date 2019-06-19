The Delaware Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society Inc. will host the presentation, “African Americans and the Civil War,” at 10:30 a.m. June 22 at Brandywine Hundred Library, 1300 Foulk Road, Wilmington.

Speaker is black history educator Kathy Trusty.

Early in the Civil War, African Americans were not allowed to fight. When they were, more than 180,000 signed up.

This presentation on free and enslaved African Americans examines the challenges African Americans faced and puts a face to soldiers who fought for the Union cause and the civilians — men and women — who assisted Union efforts.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

For more, call 229-3679.