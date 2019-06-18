U.S. News & World Report ranked Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in seven pediatric specialties in the new 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, published online June 18.

Orthopedics ranked in the top 15 in the nation. The hospital’s ranked specialties include cancer, 30; cardiology & heart surgery, 24; diabetes and endocrine disorders, 35; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, 30; nephrology, 42; neurology and neurosurgery, 45; and orthopedics, 14.

The rankings highlight U.S. News’s top 50 U.S. pediatric facilities in 10 surveyed specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

The hospital has been ranked among the nation’s best children’s hospitals in each year it has participated in the survey.

The rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with best practices.

The complete rankings are available at bit.ly/2XXiJyU.

For more, visit nemours.org.