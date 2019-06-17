Dafne Carnwright is now a Certified Parent Support Provider.

Dafne Carnright, of Milford, has been awarded the credential of Certified Parent Support Provider by the National Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health.

By fulfilling all of the competencies and standards of practice and passing the national certification examination, Carnright attained the highest level of professionalism in the field of family support.

Carnright has been working for the past 10 years as family services coordinator for the Kent/Sussex offices of Autism Delaware, a statewide nonprofit agency that serves individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder. Herself the parent of a child on the spectrum, she has helped countless families navigate the complex system of services and connect to resources, as well as provide them with the support and encouragement that they desperately need.

One of the most innovative means of this support has been the Autism Care Team Program, a new, evidence-based approach that she developed at Autism Delaware. Through this comprehensive program, certified family support providers work one-on-one with families of children and adults with autism.

Certification as a CPSP is part of Autism Delaware’s effort to provide high quality, evidence-based family support services to families across Delaware.

According to Annalisa Ekbladh, director of policy and family services, "CPSP certification demonstrates a commitment to excellence by Dafne and by our organization. By encouraging our family support staff to seek and maintain certification, Autism Delaware has shown that it is committed to providing the best family support service and to the highest standards. Dafne is a role model within our organization and a huge asset to the autism community and the families we serve."

“I’m honored to support families in Delaware,” says Carnright. “It’s a privilege and I’m proud to be part of the growth of the profession.”