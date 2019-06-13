Charlies was surrendered when his owners fell ill

A sad little chihuahua is hoping to spend his golden years in a loving home.

Charlie was surrendered to the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus after his owners fell ill and could no longer care for him. He lived with his owners for all of his seven years, so he's finding it difficult to adjust to shelter life.

All Charlie wants is a quiet home where he can live out days. He doesn't mind living with other animals of his size but would need to meet any children in the home, as he can be timid.

Stop by the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus to meet Charlie.