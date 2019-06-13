Rehoboth Beach is rolling out a new system for refuse collection in several locations throughout town.

The city installed 14 Bigbelly solar-powered compacting containers that are strategically located along Baltimore Avenue, Wilmington Avenue and First Street in heavily-pedestrianized spots. Additionally, Grove Park and Stockley Street Park will have receptacles for refuse and recycling. Each Bigbelly receptacle uses built-in solar panels to run motorized compactors, which dramatically reduce waste volumes and help create greener, cleaner streets. The self-enclosed receptacles also prevent overflow, windblown litter and unwanted odors. The capacity of each Bigbelly is 150 gallons, which provides five times the capacity of a traditional container. Additionally, they have built-in cloud computing technology that can provide real-time information and digitally send notifications to refuse collectors when they have reached capacity. The bins are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with hand- and foot-operated levers.

For more, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.