40-year-old Jeffrey Davenport charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Salisbury, Maryland, man after a domestic incident.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Little Brooke Lane in Seaford on Tuesday, June 11, around 9 p.m. A woman advised police that earlier in the day she and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Jeffrey Davenport, had engaged in a physical altercation in which Davenport strangled her. The incident allegedly occurred in the presence of her three children, ranging in age from six to 10.

According to police, Davenport then left the residence but later returned, driving into the victim’s fence and re-entering the residence without permission. During this incident, Davenport allegedly broke the front screen door, approached the victim’s mother in an aggressive manner and struck one of the children. He then left and returned a third time, again re-entering the residence without permission. This time,he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the victim’s ex-husband.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Davenport had left the residence in his silver Dodge Ram prior to police arrival. Troopers observed the vehicle nearby and a traffic stop was initiated. An odor of alcohol was detected and, according to police, Davenport failed to comply with the trooper's commands to exit the vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Davenport was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, strangulation, third-degree assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, DUI, offensive touching, menacing and criminal mischief. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $32,900 cash-only bond.