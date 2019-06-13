Beebe Healthcare will host a job fair hiring event from 3 to 6 p.m. June 19 at the Dover Downs Chesapeake Room, 1131 North Dupont Highway.

Interested applicants should register in advance and bring a current resume to the event. To register, call 645-3336.

Beebe Healthcare is hiring clinical nursing professionals in the areas of clinical decision unit, intensive care unit, stepdown, cardiovascular operating room, emergency department, cardiac cath, medical-surgical unit, orthopedics, cardiac cath nurse manager and clinical educator.

RNs should have two years of acute care experience.

Beebe is also hiring certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists and med techs.

For a complete listing of job openings and upcoming hiring events, visit beebehealthcare.org/career-opportunities.