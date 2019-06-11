A team of eight Sussex Technical High School students won third in the state at the annual statewide student driving competition, recognizing their excellence at driver safety and skills.

On Tech’s team were sophomores Evan Davis and Kyler Garn, of Bethany Beach; Brielle Snook, of Dagsboro; Sean Metz, of Georgetown; Jason Shockley, of Greenwood; Trent Sapna, of Lewes; Hunter Conaway, of Lincoln; and Byron Suarez-Garcia, of Seaford.

Students had to do an open road drive around Dover; complete two skills sections; and take a written test. Sussex Tech’s team placed third of 10 in the large-school competition, coming behind Dover and Polytech high schools. Davis was recognized for placing fifth overall and won a $500 scholarship.

“This competition recognizes the hard work of our driver’s education students and their commitment to safe driving, attention to detail, and discipline behind the wheel,” said driver’s education instructor Tim Lee. “Safe driving is everyone’s concern, and we work to make it our students’ top priority.”