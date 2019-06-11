Regulation pickleball lines were painted on two tennis courts at Deauville Beach.

The courts are open seven days a week. Pickleball is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from noon to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Tennis is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The cost of both pickleball and tennis is $10 per hour. There is a two-hour reservation limit, and courts are held for 10 minutes only.

For the basics on how to play and the rules of the game, visit usapa.org.

For more, call 227-4648.