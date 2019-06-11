The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Harmony Road — the bridge over White Clay Creek — between Route 2/Kirkwood Highway and Greenridge Road, Newark, from 6 a.m. June 17 to 6 a.m. Aug. 1.

DelDOT’s contractor, A-Del Construction, will replace the existing concrete deck with a new concrete deck and barriers, minor repairs of the substructure and roadway approach work.

Detour route south of Harmony Road is Route 2/Capitol Trail to Red Mill Road to Ruthar Drive to Route 273/Ogletown Road to Route 4/Ogletown-Stanton Road.

Detour route north of Harmony Road is Route 4/Ogletown-Stanton Road to Route 273/Ogletown Road to Ruthar Drive to Red Mill Road to Route 2/Capitol Trail.

Detour signage will be posted.