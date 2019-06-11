Children & Families First will host its new fundraiser, Adult Field Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Hudson Fields, 29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton.

Teams will compete against one another in classics like tug-o-war, obstacle courses and relays, along with mental challenges, games of pure luck and other surprises. There will be music, food trucks, a beer garden for those 21 and older and a “chill zone” where spectators can play noncompetitive lawn games in between cheering for their favorite teams.

Trophies will go to the first-, second- and third-place teams who acquire the highest number of points throughout the day. Special prizes will also be given to the team with the best costumes/theme and the highest fundraising team, with the added incentive that teams who fundraise earn bonus points towards their final score.

Event proceeds will go to support Children & Families First, a Delaware based nonprofit that offers free and immediate access to programs and services proven to prevent child abuse and neglect, intervening and healing those exposed from life-long negative effects on their physical, mental and social well-being.

Registration is $50 per individual team member and teams can opt to play with four to six members each. Teams must pre-register at cffde.org/events before Aug. 22, after which point teams are considered final and no substitutions will be allowed.

For more, visit cffde.org/events.