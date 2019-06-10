U.S. Air Force Airman Lamar J. Price graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.

Price is the son of Jefery A. and Sheila V. Price, brother of Jeffrey A. Price and nephew of Anne Graham, all of Wilmington. He is a 2018 graduate of Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy, Laurel, Maryland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.