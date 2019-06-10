Local Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors offices have welcomed new sales associates to their staffs.

New sales associates at the Bear Office include Robert Acquah. A member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors, Acquah resides in Newark. He serves New Castle County and can be contacted at 836-3993 or robert.acquah@foxroach.com.

New sales associates at the Greenville Office include Rahman Banks, Erin Murphy and Sabri Thompson.

An active member of his community, Banks resides in Wilmington and serves New Castle County. He can be contacted at 215-360-1731 or rahman.banks@foxroach.com.

A graduate of Sacred Heart University, Murphy resides in Wilmington and serves New Castle County. She can be contacted at 201-317-9761 or erin.murphy@foxroach.com.

A graduate of Northwestern State University, Thompson has a degree in business administration. An active participant in his community, Thompson is a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors. He resides in Newark and serves New Castle County. Thompson can be contacted at 561-1777 or sabri.thompson@foxroach.com.

New sales associates at the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center include Kimberley Eckerson and Cole Jamison.

A graduate of Wilmington University, Eckerson has degrees in management and nursing. An active member in her community she resides in Hockessin with her husband, Jeff, and their two children. Eckerson serves New Castle County and can be contacted at 383-5292 or kimberly.eckerson@foxroach.com.

Jamison serves Delaware and can be contacted at 530-1267 or cole.jamison@foxroach.com.

New sales associates at the Newark Office include Clayton Mackinnon and Shonte Proctor.

Formerly with Keller Williams, Mackinnon has been licensed since 2017. He resides in and serves New Castle County, and can be contacted at 368-1621 or clayton.m@foxroach.com.

A buyer agent, Proctor is active member in her community. She resides in Newark with her husband, LeRoy, and their three children and serves New Castle and Kent Counties. Proctor can be contacted at 465-7969 or shonte.proctor@foxroach.com.

