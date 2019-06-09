Police said a tip about suspected drug activity led to the arrest of Tyler Scott, 19, of Dover, and Malik Rothwell, 22, of Clayton, who were caught with a loaded handgun, cash and 545 bags of heroin.

At about 2 p.m., police received a tip from the Green Meadows neighborhood about suspected drug dealing near the playground on North Albright Drive.

Police were provided with a detailed description of the suspects.

When officers arrived, they talked with Tyler Scott, 19, of Dover, and Malik Rothwell, 22, of Clayton, who were in a vehicle in the area. After observing evidence of drug activity, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Officers recovered 545 bags of heroin with an estimated weight of approximately 3.8 grams, a fully-loaded 9mm handgun, and about $1,200 in suspected drug proceeds hidden inside the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Smyrna Police Department where they were charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) in a tier 3 quantity, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from carrying one due to a previous felony conviction, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from carrying it.

Scott was also charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Both suspects were arraigned by video in Justice of the Peace Court 2.

Scott was committed to the Department of Correction in lieu of $63,000 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Rothwell was committed to the Department of Correction in lieu of $62,000 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.