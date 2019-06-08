Police identified the pair as Malik R. Rothwell and Tyler Scott

A Dover resident and a Clayton man have been arrested after a good Samaritan called Smyrna police and reported what appeared to be an ongoing drug transaction.

Department spokesman Lt. Brian Donner said the incident took place at about 2 p.m. Friday, June 8 near the Green Meadows neighborhood.

Police responded to the call about alleged hand-to-hand drug activity and contacted both Tyler Scott, 19, of Dover and Malik R. Rothwell, 22, of Clayton, inside a vehicle. Spotting evidence of drug activity, police searched the vehicle, recovering 545 bags (about 3.8 grams) of heroin, a fully-loaded 9mm handgun and about $1,200 in suspected drug money.

Both men were arrested and are charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited.

In addition, Scott is charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Both men were arraigned via video court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, Scott in lieu of a $63,000 secured bond, Rothwell in lieu of a $62,000 secured bond.

“The Smyrna Police Department would like to thank the alert resident who said something when they saw something, allowing us to take dangerous armed drug dealers off of the street,” Donner said.