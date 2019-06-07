Police are looking for her on drug and weapons charges

Dover police are looking for Vanessa Leon, 34, in connection with a drug and weapons investigation.

Leon is wanted for possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She is the girlfriend of 27-year-old Nathaniel Hampton, who was arrested June 6, said department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Hampton was contacted by police at about 5:35 p.m. in the 300 block of Frear Drive and tried to run but was quickly caught, Hoffman said.

A search warrant executed at his residence turned up 595.1 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a .25-caliber handgun with no serial number.

Hampton was out on bail on charges from a January incident where he is accused of hitting a woman in the head several times with a revolver. He fired a shot at the woman, narrowly missing her.

Hampton is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Hampton’s bail was revoked and he was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on an additional $64,000 secured bond.