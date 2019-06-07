The reading will be in Wilmington June 15

WHEN 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15

WHERE Delaware Historical Society, Old Town Hall, 505 North Market Street, Wilmington

City Theater Company collaborates with award-winning playwright Richard L. Gaw on a staged reading of his newest play, "Rehoboth." This reading reflects City Theater Company's commitment to advancing local artists and producing new works for the Delaware stage.

The reading features actors Michael Gray, David Hastings, Kerry Kristine McElrone, Cindy Starcher, and Dan Tucker.

Washington, D.C. attorney Ashton Pearce buys a beach house with an ocean view in Rehoboth Beach. On a Friday evening in August 2017, his college friend Dr. Grayson Cooper pays a visit to Ashton and his wife, Celia. What takes place over the course of an evening explores friendships, loyalty, and decency, in a period of America when the refinement of these three attributes have come to mean little in answering the question: "What defines a decent human being?"

Complimentary wine, beer, and light snacks will be served. Suggested donation: $25; reserve seat at city-theater.tix.com or admission accepted at the door.

The author



Richard L. Gaw is the award-winning author of nine plays that have been performed in several states and Off-Off Broadway. Three of his plays received Best Play Honors at the Delaware State Theatre Festival, as well as earned him several awards at the regional theatre festival level. His play, Mary Catherine, was performed at the Adrienne Theater in Philadelphia in 2006.

In 2010, he won a Best Playwriting award from the Theatre Connections Festivity in New York City for his play, Hourglass, which was later performed at the Variations Group Theatre's One Act Harvest Festival in New York City and at Shakespeare & Company's Studio Festival of Plays in Lenox, MA. His play, Ethan's People, won Best Play at the 2002 Delaware State Theatre Festival, and was performed Off-Off Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Source in 2011, and later at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, where it earned four nominations including Best Playwright.

His play, Two Chairs, earned Best Play honors at the Variations Group Theatre's One Act Festival in New York City in 2013. His most recent plays, DiMaggio and These Small Things, were performed at Opera Delaware Studios.

City Theater Company



Now in its 25th season, City Theater Company was inspired by the sometimes raucous, always unpredictable tradition of London's "pub theater." CTC's first production in 1994 was a night of one-act plays that ranged from the ridiculous to the sublime.

Past highlights include the renowned Delaware 10-Minute Play Festival, Fat Men in Skirts, Assassins, Company, Hedwig & the Angry Inch (Barrymore Award for Best Actor), Bat Boy: The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show, Mrs. Bob Cratchit's Wild Christmas Binge, HAIR, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Falsettos, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Xanadu, Green Day's American Idiot, and Mamma Mia!

CTC also houses Wilmington's only comedy improv team, Fearless Improv, and hosts the annual Tax Free Comedy Festival.

Community partnerships include such noted organizations as AIDS Delaware, the Delaware Humanities Forum, Wilmington Renaissance Corporation, Delaware Historical Society, the Delaware Contemporary, the City of Wilmington, Theatre N, Equality Delaware, the Laramie Project, Fringe Wilmington Festival, the In Wilmington Campaign and more.

As a resident company of The Grand Opera House, CTC is excited to be an integral part of the cultural renaissance of Wilmington's downtown district, bringing thought-provoking live experiences to our community. To learn more about please visit city-theater.org.