The name of the deceased 16-year-old is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the crash took place at about 7:10 p.m. June 6 at the intersection of Wheatley’s Pond Road (Route 300) and Mt. Friendship Road.

A Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling west on Wheatley’s Pond Road toward the intersection of Mt. Friendship Road. A Nissan Altima was stopped or slowing to a stop, facing west on Wheatley’s Pond Road preparing to make a left turn onto Mt. Friendship Road. The driver of the Dodge Ram failed to see that the Altima was stopping to make the left turn and collided with the Altima.

The right rear seat passenger in the Altima, a 16-year-old male from Clayton, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bayhealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The left rear seat passenger in the Altima, a 17-year-old male from Smyrna, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Bayhealth Hospital, then later to the Christiana Hospital.

The middle rear seat passenger, a 15-year-old male from Smyrna, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Christiana Hospital.

The driver of the Altima, a 19-year-old man from Clayton, and his 18-year-old front seat passenger, also were taken to Bayhealth, treated and released.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 24-year-old Marydel, Md. man, was taken to the Kent Campus of the Bayhealth Hospital, where he was treated and released.

All of the people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts, Jaffe said.

Wheatley’s Pond Road at Mt. Friendship Road was closed for approximately six hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.