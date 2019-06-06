The Police Athletic League of Delaware has opened registration for its popular Hockessin Summer Fun Camp 2019.

Children ages 8-13 will have access to fun outings, meeting new friends their age and engaging activities at the Hockessin PAL Center, 7259 Lancaster Pike.

Activities include playing at the park, movie screenings, swimming at the pool and games at the PAL.

The PAL Summer Fun Camp runs for 10 weeks total. However, parents can choose what weeks their children attend, if not all 10 weeks. The cost is $220 per week, and there is a discount for additional sibling registration.

Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with extended day options available. Camp begins the week of June 17, and ends the week of Aug. 13. The Summer Fun Camp is held at Hockessin PAL, where children will be picked up and dropped off.

A firm schedule of events and field trips is not available in advance as weather and other circumstances call for flexibility. However, weekly schedules will be shared with parents in advance including if during that week, a complimentary lunch is included.

For registration and more, visit palde.org or call 239-8857.