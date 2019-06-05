The Visitor Center at Newlin Grist Mill, 219 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, is hosting a new exhibit on the historic mills of Delaware County.

In partnership with the Delaware County Planning Department, Newlin Grist Mill opened this temporary exhibit at the beginning of May. It offers visitors a look into the region’s early industrial history and helps the public understand what a mill is, how it works and what it makes.

The exhibit features photographs of local mills, archaeological materials from Newlin Grist Mill’s excavations, artifacts on loan from other local organizations and individuals and maps showing the locations of numerous mills in Delaware County at different periods in time.

The “Mills of Delaware County” exhibit runs through the end of 2019 and can be viewed free of charge during regular Visitor Center hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

This exhibit is part of a countywide initiative, “The Year of Mills 2019,” which highlights the county’s milling heritage with tours, talks and events at various sites in Delaware County. More information can be found at delcohpn.wixsite.com/dchpn/year-of-mills-2019.

For more on Newlin Grist Mill, visit newlingristmill.org or call 610-459-2359.