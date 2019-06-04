Massimo Fabbri and Christina Lombardi, both of Washington, D.C., charged

The following Press Release is being issued by Lewes Police Department in reference to the May 30th drug arrest of Christina Lombardi, a white female and Massimo Fabbri, a white male, both from Washington, DC:

A Washington, D.C. couple was arrested in Lewes after police found a large amount of cocaine.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, the Lewes Police Department was dispatched to the area of Sussex Drive and Savannah Road after a 911 call about a female inside of a gray BMW yelling for help. She appeared to be in a domestic dispute with the male driver.

Police spotted the vehicle in the Highland Acres neighborhood and stopped it, finding only the male, Massimo Fabbri, inside. According to police, he had scratches and bruising consistent with an altercation.

Units from Delaware State Police also responded to assist and they located the involved female, Christina Lombardi, walking on foot in the 900 block of Mauri Drive, where she was detained. Lombardi also had visible injuries consistent with the reported domestic fight.

While investigating the incident further, officers searched both subjects and located a large quantity of cocaine, later determined to be 191 grams and with a street value of $19,100, as well as $3,201 in U.S. currency. Lewes Police K9 Blue indicated on the currency as having the presence of narcotics. A 2013 BMW X5 was seized as evidence, as it was used in the commission of the drug crime.

Lombardi was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravated factor (school zone), second-degree conspiracy and drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $27,100 cash bail.

Fabbri was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravated factor (school zone), second-degree conspiracy, drug paraphernalia and offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $32,100 cash bail.