Together with 240 supporters, Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County celebrated the Brush with Kindness Breakfast on May 9.

The breakfast served as a showcase for Habitat’s critical repair program, also known as “A Brush with Kindness.” Because of support from JP Morgan Chase, Habitat has undertaken a leadership role in coordinating repair work for homeowners in Wilmington, working in collaboration with seven nonprofit partners.

With the commitment of guests, board members and friends, HFHNCC raised about $70,000 to provide a better life and future for low-income families in New Castle County,

Charlie Maxx, of 92.5 WXTU, served as emcee for the program. Testimonials showcased Habitat’s investment in keeping homeowners safe, warm and dry and working to allow senior citizens to age in place in their own homes.

Delmarva Power was the exclusive presenting sponsor of the event. Among the guests were Habitat volunteers, homeowners and representatives from local organizations and corporations Additional sponsors included Highmark Delaware, Ruby Dyer, Enid Wallace-Simms, Somandra Parker, Tahitie Outlaw, Kevin Smith, Buckley’s Tavern, Bank of America, Pettinaro Commercial Real Estate and Wawa.

The event committee was chaired by Khristian Toolan and included Annabelle Kressman, Peg Tigue, Carol Ohm, Carolann Wicks, Maureen McDonald, Mara Raskin, Stephanie Hummel and Aggie Saxton.

Guests heard stories from three Habitat homeowners, and CEO Kevin Smith expressed the impact of Habitat including improving neighborhoods, improving outcomes for families and touching lives through volunteerism. The program concluded with a call to action to support Habitat and assist the agency in matching a $25,000 gift made by an anonymous donor.

For more, visit habitatncc.org.