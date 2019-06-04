Goldey-Beacom’s track & field program, in its inaugural season, saw senior Jono Hooper of Brisbane, Australia, earn a spot on the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Hooper closed second in the steeplechase in 11 minutes, 14.28 seconds at the Golden Rams Invitational, fifth in 10:46.16 at the Millersville Metrics, fifth in 10:32.89 at the Paul Kaiser Classic and seventh in 10:23.76 at the CACC Championship. Hooper also finished sixth in the 5,000-meter run in 16:21.82 at the Eastern Shore Challenge.

Hooper won the GBC Fall Classic in 27:51.4, one of four top-20 finishes on the year. This played a large role in the Lightning ending second as a team.

Hooper also finished 13th at the CACC Championship in 29:24.4 and 10th in 27:15.33 at the Dutchmen Invitational.

Hooper ended the year as one of 39 for the Lightning to make the league’s Academic Honor Roll among the college’s 13 sports. Goldey-Beacom, in the fall semester, saw 13 of its student-athletes notch a 4.0 GPA for the semester — the same number as fall 2017 — and had 65 percent of its student-athletes end with at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA. GBC also sports a 3.198 GPA among its student-athletes, higher than the college's GPA among non-student-athletes.

For more, visit gbcathletics.com.