Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, introduced on June 3 House Resolution 3053, the Personal Responsibility Education Program Reauthorization Act, to continue federal investments in evidence-based pregnancy prevention and sexual health education programs.

The bill will reauthorize the Personal Responsibility Education Program, which provides grants to states, tribes, tribal organizations and communities to address high rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

“As the former Delaware Deputy Secretary of Health and Social Services, I know that for young people to make informed and responsible decisions about their health, they need to be equipped with effective decision-making tools,” said Blunt Rochester. “PREP helps young Americans secure their future by funding evidence-based programs that are proven to reduce teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections and diseases. The program also focuses on teaching financial literacy and strategies for building healthy relationships, skills that are crucial for young adults in becoming healthy and productive members of our society. Adolescents deserve access to the information they need to make healthy decisions, and this program will help ensure they are well informed.”

The PREP Reauthorization Act reauthorizes the Personal Responsibility Education program for five years. PREP provides formula grants to states, or competitive grants to organizations in states that choose not to use the formula grants, tribes, tribal organizations and communities to fund evidence-based programs educating adolescents about teen pregnancy, STIs and adulthood preparation topics like healthy relationships and financial literacy.