31-year-old Fred T. Higgins, of New Castle, charged

The Lewes Police Department arrested a New Castle man on charges of DUI and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, the Lewes Police Department was dispatched after numerous 911 calls about an intoxicated driver recklessly operating a red pick-up truck on Savannah Road, near Cedar Avenue. As officers were responding, a witness who was following the truck reported it was at the intersection of Kings Highway and Savannah, parked with two wheels on the sidewalk.

According to police, a man later identified as 31-year-old Fred T. Higgins, was standing in the roadway, holding a can of beer and yelling and screaming at people at a nearby restaurant. Officers attempted to calm him but Higgins continued to yell and scream. As they attempted to take him into custody, he turned and punched a Lewes police officer several times. During the incident, which was witnessed by several people, Higgins was taken to the ground and eventually handcuffed.

The police officer was treated and released for abrasions to his hands, elbow and knee.

Higgins was charged with third-offense DUI, second-degree assault causing injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, failure to submit to fingerprinting and photographs, two counts of criminal mischief resulting in damage to police equipment and a civil violation for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 bail.