The new commander arrived from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Col. Gregory P. Haynes assumed command of the 512th Airlift Wing in a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base Saturday, June 1.

“It’s been my experience that if you treat people with dignity and respect, you can’t go

wrong,” Haynes said during his remarks. “Be that leader. Be that mentor. Make sure the airmen have the physical, mental and spiritual support they need, and they’ll take care of the mission. And, my charge is to take care of all of you.”

In the shadow of C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, the ceremony

took place inside a hangar with hundreds in attendance. Hundreds of the wing’s airmen, divided into their respective squadrons and groups, stood in formation to witness the start of this new chapter in the wing’s history.

Maj. Gen. Randall A. Ogden, 4th Air Force commander, March Air Reserve Base,

California marked the formal passing of responsibility and authority by handing the 512th AW’s organizational flag to Haynes. This gesture historically aided troops in knowing who to dedicate their loyalty and trust.

“I got to know him at the Pentagon,” said Ogden. “I knew then he was going to be a great

leader, a great servant leader. He’s the type of leader who sets the example and does more than he expects of airmen.”

The 512th AW, also known as the Liberty Wing, is an Air Force Reserve Command

associate wing comprised of 1,650 Reserve citizen airmen that support AFRC’s and Air

Mobility Command’s worldwide airlift mission, operating the C-5M and C-17 aircraft.

“I look forward to working with all of you and making Team Dover better than ever,” the new commander said.

Haynes is a command pilot with more than 3,900 flight hours. In his previous assignment, Haynes served as the commander of the 433rd Operations Group at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. There, he directed the operations and activities of the group and its six assigned subordinate units, providing combat-ready airmen for worldwide combat commitments. He also led the Formal Training Unit for all C-5M aircrew training.

Notable dignitaries who attended included Team Dover leadership, elected officials and

their representatives, honorary commanders and civic leaders.