Dive in.

1. Scrapple in Milton

Ozzy Osbourne fans can feel free to pig out in a night of Black Sabbath music by the band Scrapple.

The Lewes-area band will also play a set of original tunes.

Founded in 1995, Scrapple changed members a few times before forming the current trio in 1999. The group’s name was inspired by a scrapple truck that passed by.

Scrapple will cook up a good time at 8 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $20.

IF YOU GO

684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

2. Midland in slower, lower

Cowboy boots and hats are more than welcome at Midland’s electronic-rodeo concert in Dewey Beach.

Their debut No. 1 single “Drinkin’ Problem,” an intentional nod to country music reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s, earned the band their first Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Midland was named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards.

You can hang out with the country crew at 9 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $35.

IF YOU GO

227-3888 ADDRESS Bottle & Cork 1807 Highway One, Dewey Beach WEBSITE bottleandcorkdewey.com

3. Folk-rock on lock

The 19th Street Band’s Caolaidhe Davis relocated from Ireland to the United States with a dream of a music career.

In need of a fiddle player, he auditioned Meghan. Unbeknownst to him, the musician would eventually become Meghan Davis, his wife.

Americana and folk-rock outfit 19th Street Band will help you end your weekend on a high note with a concert from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday.

IF YOU GO

227-4600 ADDRESS The Starboard 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach WEBSITE Thestarboard.com