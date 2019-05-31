The Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, will host two local authors in July.

Cameron Alexander, author and creator of the “Dark Corps” series, will be on-hand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and July 1, 3 and 5 and from 1 to 4 p.m. July 6.

“Dark Corps” follows 10-year old Timmy and his robotic stuffed animal friends, the Dark Corps. Alexander will have copies of the current books in the series available for purchase and signing. “Dark Corps” swag may be available. Find out more at darkcorps.com

Local teen author Irelynn Farrington will visit from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 1 and 2 and from 1 to 4 p.m. July 6 with copies of her book “The Perfect Unicorn.” The “Perfect Unicorn” is a children’s picture book that tells the story of a troll searching for the perfect unicorn, which will give him power to rule the land.

Irelynn first told the story of “The Perfect Unicorn” to her mother at bedtime when she was 7 years old. Amazed at the detail in the story, her mom knew it would make a great story book. The two found an illustrator to bring Irelynn’s vision to life and the story was published in book form when Irelynn was 11.

Irelynn will have copies of “The Perfect Unicorn” for purchase and signing. A portion of her book sales is donated to the oncology ward at Nemours/A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.

For more, call 744-1919 or visit tinyurl.com/kcplcalendar.