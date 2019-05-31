The new facility on West Green Street is across the street from Volunteer Hose Company, the Middletown fire company.

Frank Family Karate celebrated the opening of its new, larger location at 100 West Green Street Middletown with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 6. The new facility is across the street from Volunteer Hose Company, the Middletown fire company.

Frank Family Karate first opened Oct. 5, 2009 on Main Street. Within three years the family added an after-school program and summer camps to their regular night classes. Within five years enrollment in all the programs outgrew the original location. At the end April, a move to their new karate center took place.

The Frank Family Karate staff couldn’t be happier about the move.

“This new location is giving us all the space we need for all of our programs,” said Patty Frank. “The mat area where all the classes take place is double the size it was. “Our after-school program now has plenty of room for all the students to sit comfortably, and the boys and girls changing rooms with bathrooms can accommodate everyone.”

The parents’ waiting section has doubled in size as well.

The students receive all the benefits that martial arts has to offer along with a family environment in this new location.

For more information, see the Frank Family Karate website at frankfamilykarate.com.