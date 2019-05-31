The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police, through a partnership with the boating safety nonprofit Sea Tow Foundation, announced the launch of a Life Jacket Loaner Program for boaters operating in Delaware.

To avoid ending a boating voyage on Delaware waterways when boaters are found without legally-required life jackets, officers will have loaner life jackets in sizes Infant to Adult XL onboard their patrol vessels for the public to borrow and return.

Delaware law requires vessel owners/operators to carry a readily-accessible, properly-sized life jacket for each person on board and that all children 12 years old and younger aboard a vessel of any type wear a life jacket while the vessel is underway. Personal watercraft operators and passengers, irrespective of age, must wear a life jacket while a PWC is underway.

Local businesses and organizations have also partnered with DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police to serve as drop off locations to return the life jackets, including Delaware City Marina, 302 Canal St., Delaware City; Bayside Marine, 6585 Shawnee Road, Milford; JP’s on the Wharf, 201 Hubbard Ave., Frederica; Smith’s Bait Shop, 500 Denny St., Leipsic; Pier Point Marina, 115 Rodney Ave., Dewey Beach; Indian River Marina Ship Store, 39415 Inlet Road, Rehoboth Beach; Shark’s Cove Marina, 38931 Madison Ave., Fenwick Island, Selbyville; Short’s Marine, 32415 Long Neck Road, Millsboro; Nanticoke River Marina, 26 Market St., Blades; and DNREC Lewes Facility, 901 Pilottown Road

For more, visit bit.ly/2HvNO5U, call 739-9913 or email brooke.mitchell@delaware.gov.