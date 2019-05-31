The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor nine special programs at sites across the state during June.

Except where noted, all programs are free and open to the public.

— “Black Music Month Celebration”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 1, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. In recognition of African American Music Appreciation Month, guided tours will highlight the contributions African-American artists made to music around the world, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. 739-3262.

— “Play That Old-Time Country Music”: 1 p.m. June 1, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. The program explores Victor Records’ early recordings of country music, accompanied by 78-rpm records played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. First Saturday in the First State program. Museum open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. Must register: 744-5054.

— “Separation — Freedom for Delaware”: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 9, New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St. As part of the Separation Day celebration marking the 243rd anniversary of Delaware’s split from Great Britain and Pennsylvania to form the Delaware State, the New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., will offer activities and demonstrations by the First Delaware Regiment from 1:30-4:30 p.m., and “Caesar Rodney in his Own Words,” a historical play by museum historic-site interpreter David Price at 2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray. Free. 323-4453.

— “Lost Off Lewes: The British Warship DeBraak”: 9 a.m. June 13, 20 and 27; and 5 p.m. June 29, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Special tour explores the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of this 18th-century shipwreck. Admission is $10, cash or check only. Must register: hca_zmevents@state.de.us or call 645-1148.

— Historic preservation symposium: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 26, The Delaware Room, Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. North, Dover. Daylong series of programs exploring disaster preparedness, issues regarding elevating historic properties in flood-prone areas and National Register nominations. Free. Must register by June 19: 736-7400.

— Wilmington Pirate Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29, Kalmar Nyckel Shipyard and Fort Christina National Historic Landmark, 1110 E. Seventh St., Wilmington. Includes pirate-themed ship tours, demonstrations, games, crafts, live music, face painting, food and beverages. 429-7447.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits, school programs and hands-on activities, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.