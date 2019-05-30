Program organized by Rotary Club of Southern New Castle County and Middletown High School Air Force Junior ROTC

Travelers along Route 299 were greeted by 130 American flags in front of Middletown High School during the Memorial Day weekend.

This fifth “Flags for Heroes” was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Southern New Castle County, in conjunction with the Middletown High School Air Force Junior ROTC program.

Memorial Day is an event that is unique and a great opportunity for our community members to honor their personal heroes, whoever they are...a family member, a friend, a veteran, a member of the armed services, a favorite teacher, a police officer, a firefighter or any other person who has made an impact on their lives.

“Flags for Heroes” is a spectacular visual display of American flags. The flags stand eight feet tall and are displayed so that visitors can walk among the flags and are able to reflect and honor their personal heroes.

This year the oldest hero honored was Samuel Rodmond Smith, who won the Congressional Medal of Honor after the Civil War.

The Middletown High School Air Force Junior ROTC program each year honors fallen hero and former ROTC member Anthony Paul Roberts. Tony graduated from Middletown High School in June 2003, then entered the U.S. Marines, where he proudly served his country until his death in April, 2004, in Ramadi, Iraq. A second former ROTC member, Brandon Austin, is honored for his service in the U.S. Navy - Petty Officer Second Class ; he passed away in 2018 from cancer.

The Southern New Castle County Rotary Club and the AFJROTC plan to continue this observance next year. The flags will also be on display for Veterans Day. This is an opportunity for us all to come together as a community to remember, to honor and to heal.

An honor roll of all heroes and their sponsors appears in this week's issue of The Middletown Transcript, May 30.