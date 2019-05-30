The suspect, Thermo Thermitus, said he did not know he'd hit a child

Milford police have arrested a man thought responsible for a crash that injured a child.

The incident took place at about 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the area of NW 4th and West streets, Det. Timothy Maloney said.

Police on their way to the scene were told the suspect’s vehicle had left the scene and was driving up West Street. The person making the report was following the car, a Silver Lexus, Maloney said.

Officers contacted the driver, identified as Thermo Thermitus, 46, of Milford, when the car stopped at the intersection of North Dupont Blvd. and Masten’s Circle.

Thermitus told police he did not know he’d hit the child, but officers thought they smelled alcohol on his breath and conducted a field sobriety test.

Maloney said Thermitus failed this and additional sobriety tests, and he was taken into custody.

He is charged with second-degree vehicular assault, driving under the influence, negligence causing injury, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Thermitus appeared at Justice of the Peace Court No. 7 once he was sober and later was released on his own recognizance.

The child was treated at a local hospital, Maloney said.