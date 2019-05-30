The Delaware Ornithological Society will host its annual FalconWatch from 4 to 7:30 p.m. June 5 on the top level of the City Center Parking Garage, 208 W. 12th St., Wilmington.

Four young peregrine falcons will develop their flying and hunting skills over the skies of downtown Wilmington. The garage provides unencumbered 360-degree viewing opportunities of the young falcons as they learn life’s lessons under the eyes of their parents. The family of peregrine falcons nested and fledged from their nesting box located on the 19th floor of the Brandywine Building located directly across the street.

Bird-watching optics will be set up for public use, and DOS members will be on hand to discuss the life cycle of these swift falcons and answer questions. Back by popular demand will be a complimentary catered barbeque and buffet that will include kid-friendly refreshments. The first 125 attendees will receive a free commemorative T-shirt. Children are especially welcome to this fun and educational experience.

The story behind the peregrine couple, named “Red Girl” and “Trinity,” has been readily available to anyone with access to the web, thanks to a live stream provided by the Delaware Ornithological Society. Since February, the public has been able to watch the couple as they prepared the nesting box for breeding.

In 2010, the first webcam was installed to video the box, opening a view into the world of peregrine falcons. Recent equipment upgrades have provided viewers with a major improvement to the video feed this year. Not only is it available 24/7, but there are now two new cameras offering two different camera angles. A live audio feed has also been added. This valuable learning tool has come with significant expenses and the public is invited to contribute to the Peregrine Falcon Webcam Project.

Donations can be made at this event or by going online to dosbirds.org.