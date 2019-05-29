The second annual Pennies Make A Dime Inc. fundraiser gala is set for 5 p.m. July 27 at Hockessin Memorial Hall, 610 Yorklyn Road.

The theme for this year's gala is "Hope Alive.” The goal is to raise $10,000 benefitting Pennies Make A Dime Inc. for developmental programs as such scholarships, workshops for children/adults in the rural areas and healthcare seminars including proper nutrition and self-care.

Pennies Make A Dime Inc. is committed to helping orphans and vulnerable children in Africa, especially those infected and affected with Burkitt lymphomas, by enhancing access to health care, education, nutrition support and career development opportunities.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/2IajUEH and penniesmakeadime.org or by phone, 718-696-7461. Individual ticket $55 and couples $105. There will be an auction, raffles, networking and entertainment. Pennies Make a Dime Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All contributions to the foundation are tax-deductible.

For more, visit penniesmakeadime.org.