The Starboard Restaurant in conjunction with LowDigitTags.com completed its annual Black Tag auctions online and raised more than $45,000 for the B-Plus Foundation.

The low-key, online fundraiser is one that has a huge impact for the Andrew McDonough B-Plus Foundation, whose reach is broad in the childhood cancer community.

The B-Plus Foundation provides financial assistance to families of kids with cancer nationwide. In 2018, they helped 2,500 families with more than $2.2 million. Additionally, they funded more than $2 million of childhood cancer research that same year. Joe McDonough, president of B-Plus Foundation, lost his son, Andrew, to cancer shortly before founding the organization that has helped so many.

“We are so appreciative of the support of The Starboard and LowDigitTags.com for hosting one of the most fun and impactful childhood cancer charity fundraisers imaginable,” said McDonough. “Because of this event, 25 families of children with cancer will have their financial burden lifted. It will allow these families to focus on what’s most important — the life or death battle of their child. And, if you can change these families’ worlds while having a lot of fun, there’s nothing better. I’m sure my son is looking down proudly from Heaven.”

Steve “Monty” Montgomery, owner of the Starboard, said it’s amazing what the power of just 33 individuals, who bought the coveted black VIP cards, can do.

“The fact The Starboard brand is so popular and people are willing to pay to get their name at the top of our wait list is just amazing.” said Montgomery. “We all know Starboard is special, but this takes it to a whole new level, and we are so fortunate and thankful of our faithful friends who donate so much money to the B-Plus Foundation to have their own special Black VIP Card. There isn’t a day that goes by where something doesn’t surprise us in how generous people will be for such a great cause.”

For more, visit bepositive.org.