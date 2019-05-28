The 10th annual Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Conference will take place May 31 and June 1 at the Cambridge location of Chesapeake College, 416-418 Race St., Cambridge, Maryland.

This year’s theme, “It Ran on Faith,” refers to many things in addition to the way that Tubman conducted her charges to freedom from bondage. Other supporters were able to provide assistance and encouragement due to and according to their spiritual beliefs.

This conference is offered to allow for deeper study of the African American experience called history in the U.S. Keynote speakers Tina Wyatt and Karsonye Wise Whitehead will bring different perspectives to the theme.

The cost to attend the two-day conference including the celebration banquet is $150 per person. For more, email tubman.conference @gmail.com, call 410-228-7953 or visit bit.ly/2W7nbyi.