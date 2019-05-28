The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife is inviting anglers to fish, crab and clam in Delaware waters by taking advantage of free fishing days June 1-2 when no fishing license is required for resident or nonresident anglers.

Anglers are reminded that even though they do not need a fishing license to fish June 1-2, they are required to obtain a free fisherman identification network number, available at delaware-fin.com or by calling 800-432-9228. Anglers also are required to comply with Delaware’s fishing regulations, including size and daily catch limits.

With the exception of Delaware’s annual free fishing weekend, most resident anglers from ages 16-64 and most nonresident anglers who fish, crab or clam in Delaware waters are required to purchase a fishing license. Fishing licenses are sold online; at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover; and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent or to purchase a license, visit bit.ly/2Wb0uJv.